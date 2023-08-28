Bhopal: CM Chouhan, British High Commissioner To Inaugurate U-CRISP Tool On Sept 1

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and British High Commissioner will inaugurate U-CRISP at CM House on September 1.

Madhya Pradesh Council of Science and Technology (MPCST) has made Climate Resilience Information System and Planning Tool for MGNREGS (CRISP-M) in collaboration with International Institute for Environment and Development (IIED).

Director General of MPCST, Anil Kothari, told media persons that the tool was launched in October 2021. Madhya Pradesh is the first state where the tool has been used as a pilot project in Sehore and Raisen district. The tool also provides communities with information on the effects of climate change, such as groundwater status of land, surface rainwater runoff, rainfall patterns, which can be used for long-term planning for water conservation.

