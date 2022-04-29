Bhopal: Shift Sultania Hospital to new building before monsoon, says minister Vishwas Sarang

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang has directed the authorities to ensure that Sultania Hospital is shifted to the new building on Hamidia Hospital premises before rains. The women's hospital should be the first to be shifted to the new building, and the work of shifting this 300-bed hospital should be completed before the rains, said the minister while holding a meeting with officials in Mantralaya on Friday.

He said that planning should be done in such a way that O.T. should also be attached with wards. Minister also gave instructions to purchase necessary equipment. The required man power should also be estimated in advance. He directed the civil wing for building maintenance, outsource the provision of laundry and food for patients. The department wise shifting should be planned and the equipment should be shifted in the presence of experts, he stated. It was told that furniture has been ordered for Hamidia's new building. Furniture will be available in one and a half months. There will be 21 Operation Theatre (OT) in the hospital building and three of which will be for emergency situations.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 11:13 PM IST