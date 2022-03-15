Bhopal: Shift Ken-Betwa project to Pawai for Panna Tiger Reserve’s safety, more water, say MLAs

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As Ken river passes through Panna Tiger Reserve, the ruling as well as the opposition MLAs demanded shifting of Ken-Betwa project site from Panna to Pawai in Bundelkhand (Madhya Pradesh, during discussion on Budget in state legislative assembly on Tuesday.

Congress MLA Laxman Singh who interrupted BJP MLA Shailendra Jain, said, “If Ken-Betwa project is shifted to Pawai in Bundelkhand, there will be two benefits. First, Panna Tiger Reserve will not be disturbed and Madhya Pradesh will get maximum water for irrigation in Madhya Pradesh.”

BJP MLA Shailendra Jain supported Laxman Singh, stating that if Singh raises the issue, he would support it as it was good for Madhya Pradesh.

Central Government has allocated Rs 1,400 crore in recent union Budget for implementation of Ken-Betwa Linking Project. Under the project, water from Ken river will be transferred to Betwa river, both are tributaries of Yamuna river. The project will cover Bundelkhand, a drought-prone region, which spreads across 13 districts of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Work for the project is expected to be completed in 8 years.

According to Jal Shakti Ministry, the project is expected to provide annual irrigation of 10.62 lakh hectares, supply drinking water to about 62 lakh people and generate 103 MW of hydropower and 27 MW of solar power.

