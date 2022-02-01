Bhopal: Finance Minister announces package of Rs 44,604 crore for Ken-Betwa linking project

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her budget speech on Tuesday, has announced a package of Rs 44,605 crore for the much awaited Ken-Betwa linking project.

The project will provide irrigation benefits to 9lakh hectares of farmers’ land, drinking water supply to over 62 lakh people, 103 MW of Hydro and 23 MW of Solar Power.

This is the first major project under the National River Linking Project (NRLP) of the country. The project will give a new direction to the future of Bundelkhand.

For the purpose, an agreement between the Jal Shakti ministry and Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh governments was signed a couple of months ago.

The project will benefit to the water-starved region of Bundelkhand- Panna, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Sagar, Damoh, Datia, Vidisha, Shivpuri and Raisen of MP and Banda, Mahoba, Jhansi and Lalitpur of UP.

It will also pave the way for more interlinking of river projects to ensure that scarcity of water does not become an inhibitor for development in the country.

The reservoir involves a submergence of 9,000 hectares area, out of which 5,803 hectares comes under Panna Tiger Reserve. The latter includes 4,141 hectares of forest area, which is about 7.6 per cent of the total Panna Tiger Reserve area.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 12:53 PM IST