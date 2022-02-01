Bhopal: Vacancy for 129 posts in Madhya Pradesh State Cooperative Apex Bank, apply before February 25

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh State Cooperative Apex Bank has released a notification for vacancy of 129 posts. The candidates willing to work on these posts can apply online through its official website before February 15, 2022.

The posts include CEO- 13, Manager -72, Nodal officer- 12, Assistant Manager-17, Deputy GM-3, AGM-4, and Deputy Manager-8.

The eligible candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam and an interview.

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have a degree of BE/B.Tech/MCA from recognized institute. For more details visit on the official website https://eg.apexbank.in/

Age Limit

The age for the general category candidates should be between 18 and 50 years and reserved category candidates will be given age relaxation according to government rules.

The expected salary for the selected candidates will range Rs 53,550 to Rs 1,30,060 a month.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the general category will have to pay Rs 1,200 for application form and reserved category candidates will be given concession in the application fee.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 10:02 AM IST