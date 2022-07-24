e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Shashi Shukla is new chairman of District 304

2-day ‘Arunima’ begins with installation ceremony of Inner Wheel District 304.

Sunday, July 24, 2022
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The new executive team of Inner Wheel District 304 for the year 2022-23 was installed at Courtyard by Marriott in the city on Sunday.

It was part of the inaugural-day of a two-day event ‘Arunima,’ organised by Innerwheel Club of Bhopal, an organisation working on women empowerment at the international level.

Association’s National President Surjit Kaur was the chief guest of the ceremony. Shashi Shukla was installed chairman of the Inner Wheel District 304 while Beena Shah took charge as vice chairman.

The other team members installed were Meenakshi Sharma, secretary; Pragya Pareek, AC member; Vibha Singh, treasurer; Fatima Qureshi, ESO; Vidhyavati Parashar, ISO; Arti Jain, district editor; Vandana Jaiswal, district CCC chairman.

Immediate past district chairman Pragya Pareek handed over the charge of the district to incoming chairman Shashi Shukla with exchange of club pin and chairman’s collar.

Before the ceremony outgoing secretary of the district Rachna Shrivastava read out an annual report.

Chief guest Surjit Kaur lauded the activities of the outgoing office-bearers and congratulated the newly installed chairman and her team.

She also reminded the Inner Wheel members of their founder Margarette Golding who set up the first Inner Wheel Club in Manchester, United Kingdom, because she and others like her realised that a woman’s place is not just inside the domestic walls. Thus was born the Inner Wheel Club in 1924, she added.

