Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh is as safe as European countries, says Former UN Environment Executive Director

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is a green and clean city and it has everything to attract foreign tourists, says former UN Environment Executive Director and Under Secretary General of the United Nations Erik Solheim.

There are different species of wildlife, Temples, and Heritage and the most special thing is that it is as safe as European countries, he added.

During his visit to Madhya Pradesh, Erik reached the office of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board on Saturday.

Erik saw and appreciated the work being done by the MP Tourism Board in the field of Responsible Tourism. Erik, originally from Norway, is known worldwide for his remarkable work in the field of environment. He said Madhya Pradesh is as safe as European countries.

On behalf of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, Deputy Director Yuvraj Padole, Deepika Roy Chaudhary, Joint Director, P K Sinha and General Manager of Tourism Department SP Singh were present.

The officers gave audio-visual presentations about Madhya Pradesh tourism destinations like Three UNESCO heritage sites, historical cities of Orchha, Gwalior, Mandu, Chanderi, and various Tiger National Parks.

Impressed by the rich historical and cultural heritage of Madhya Pradesh, Erik said that this is his first visit to Madhya Pradesh. It is a beautiful and vast area. Madhya Pradesh should pay special attention to attracting foreign tourists. Because foreign tourists visit more places of natural, wildlife, historical and cultural importance.

“The state should establish its identity on world tourism. So that in the coming time, tourists from all countries can experience these special attractions of the state,” he added.

