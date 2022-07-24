Bhopal: 45 lakh saplings of different species made available for plantation in MP in monsoon

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 45 lakh saplings of different species of high quality from forest planters have been made available by the forest department to the government department, public, and farmers for planting in the monsoon season.

Chief Conservator of Forests Social Forestry HC Gupta informed that in 18 forest plantations of 5 districts of Bhopal division, 5 lakh saplings of teak, bamboo, fruit-bearing, shady and ornamental plant species are available at the rate of Rs.12 for farmers, and the general public.

Apart from this, about 1.5 lakh saplings from various plantations of social forestry have been purchased by the farmers under Agro-Forestry.

Under the Bamboo Mission scheme, 130 farmers have purchased 40,000 bamboo saplings. Most of these farmers are from the Bhopal district. To buy Bamboo Mission saplings, Usha Mishra, Publicity Officer can be contacted on mobile number 9993709284.

In the Social Forestry Circle, Bhopal, 13 different species of plants are available at affordable rates. These include Katang bamboo, native bamboo, teak, guava, pomegranate, Jamun, jackfruit, lemon, amla, bael, cilantro, and other species of plants.