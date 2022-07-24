e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: 45 lakh saplings of different species made available for plantation in MP in monsoon

Apart from this, about 1.5 lakh saplings from various plantations of social forestry have been purchased by the farmers under Agro Forestry.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, July 24, 2022, 01:28 PM IST
article-image

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 45 lakh saplings of different species of high quality from forest planters have been made available by the forest department to the government department, public, and farmers for planting in the monsoon season.

Chief Conservator of Forests Social Forestry HC Gupta informed that in 18 forest plantations of 5 districts of Bhopal division, 5 lakh saplings of teak, bamboo, fruit-bearing, shady and ornamental plant species are available at the rate of Rs.12 for farmers, and the general public.

Apart from this, about 1.5 lakh saplings from various plantations of social forestry have been purchased by the farmers under Agro-Forestry.

Under the Bamboo Mission scheme, 130 farmers have purchased 40,000 bamboo saplings. Most of these farmers are from the Bhopal district. To buy Bamboo Mission saplings, Usha Mishra, Publicity Officer can be contacted on mobile number 9993709284.

In the Social Forestry Circle, Bhopal, 13 different species of plants are available at affordable rates. These include Katang bamboo, native bamboo, teak, guava, pomegranate, Jamun, jackfruit, lemon, amla, bael, cilantro, and other species of plants.

Read Also
Bhopal: 'Tiger state' MP records death of 27 big cats in 2022, highest in country
article-image
HomeBhopalBhopal: 45 lakh saplings of different species made available for plantation in MP in monsoon

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai crime: Body language of a history-sheeter leads to arrest

Mumbai crime: Body language of a history-sheeter leads to arrest

Thane: Sex racket busted, 3 women rescued

Thane: Sex racket busted, 3 women rescued

'Constitutional norms violated': Sanjay Raut slams Maharashtra Assembly, Lok Sabha speakers for...

'Constitutional norms violated': Sanjay Raut slams Maharashtra Assembly, Lok Sabha speakers for...

Watch video: Villagers and family members celebrate in Panipat as Neeraj Chopra creates history

Watch video: Villagers and family members celebrate in Panipat as Neeraj Chopra creates history

Arunachal: 3 dead, 8 labourers rescued, search on for missing 11; IAF joins rescue operations

Arunachal: 3 dead, 8 labourers rescued, search on for missing 11; IAF joins rescue operations