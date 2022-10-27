Bhopal: Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy to perform on MP Foundation Day

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopalites will witness the live concert of musician and singer Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy at Lal Parade Ground on November 1 to mark Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day.

The 67th foundation day of the state, will be based on the theme of 'Shri Mahakal Mahalok'. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the Madhya Pradesh anthem should be played with respect in all government and private educational institutions of the state on the foundation day.

Chouhan was addressing a meeting related to the programmes of Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day at his residence office on Wednesday.

Singer Charanjit Singh Sondhi will present the Madhya Pradesh anthem in the state-level programme to be held in the city. Choreographed by Maitrai Pahadi, a dance drama will be presented on Shiva Mahatmya on the inaugural day.

Chouhan said that programmes to be held on the foundation day of Madhya Pradesh from November 1 to 7 should be organised as 'Madhya Pradesh Utsav'.

The seven-day long activities and celebrations should be in the form of Jan Utsav with joy and maximum public participation. All government buildings will be illuminated.

On November 2, the families of 43 lakh Ladlis will join the Ladli Laxmi Sammelan. On November 3, activities focused on cleanliness will include cleaning of historical places and statues of great men and lighting of 67 lamps at prominent places.

Chouhan said that those who made remarkable contributions to cleanliness should also be honoured. Sports competitions will be held in the state from November 3 to 6. Football, Kabaddi, Wrestling, Kho-Kho, Rassa-Kasi and Volleyball will be held at the gram panchayat and block level. He directed activities for children, youth, women and senior citizens as well.

On November 4, programmes will be organised on employment day and ëOne District - One Productí. On November 5, activities focused on the pride of Madhya Pradesh will be held. In this, theatrical performances on Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad and competitions on patriotic songs will be held in all educational institutions.

On November 6, there will be activities related to wildlife protection, energy-conservation and literacy and environment-protection. Along with the painting competition, a race and quiz will also be organised for schoolchildren.

Chouhan directed to undertake activities on protection of wildlife and forests. Prizes for week-long competitions will be distributed on November 7.