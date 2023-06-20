Bhopal: Shakti Run Held To Promote Women Empowerment, Safety

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The rally, Shakti Run, was organised in the city on Sunday under the joint aegis of Bhopal police, Action Aid, Sangini and Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation.

Three rallies were taken out in which a sprint competition, a rally of women bikers and a rally of autorickshaws driven by women were organised. All the three rallies halted at One Stop Crisis centre.

Additional commissioner of police (law and order) Awadhesh Goswami and Deputy commissioner of police (headquarters) Vineet Kapoor flagged off the rally at 7 am on Sunday.

Additional CP Goswami administered oath for state-level campaign titled Abhimanyu and asked youths to contribute to women empowerment and safety.

Along with sprint competition, which had 1,000 participants, a bikers’ rally comprising 80 female bikers and an autorickshaw rally comprising 75 female auto-drivers were taken out.

