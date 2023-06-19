 Bhopal: MP Govt Blamed For Ignoring Fire Safety Act Present In 24 States
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, June 19, 2023, 09:12 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress party leaders attacked BJP-led state government for ignoring Fire Safety Act though 24 states have implemented it. Their statement follows fire that broke out in Satpura Bhawan that gutted three floors.

At a press conference held on Monday, chairman of Congress election manifesto committee Rajendra Singh and spokesperson Abhay Dubey accused state government of ignoring the law in the state.

Rajendra Singh said a PIL was filed before Jabalpur division bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court. In the reply given to court in 2022, state government said it would bring the Act shortly but nothing moved.

The leaders claimed that if Congress formed government, it would bring Maintenance of Fire and Emergency Services Bill in state. “It will help people to safeguard against fire incidents and also help to take action against those responsible,” Singh added.

article-image
