BHOPAL MASTER PLAN 2031: 40 Objections Filed On Proposed 45 Mt Road In Misrod |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Misrod residents have raised objections over the 45 meter road proposed in the Bhopal Master plan 2031. Around 40 residents of Misrod have filed as many as 40 objections over the proposal to construct a 45 meter road even as a 30-meter road has always been proposed from Khasra no-96, 97(1) to Khasra number -319 (Hoshangabad Road). The construction of a 45 meter road will lead to the dismantling of the front portion of many houses. Ajay Patidar, Misrod, said, “As many as 40 objections have been filed on the proposed 45 meter road in the Bhopal development plan for Misrod as a 30-metrer road is already proposed here. If the administration goes ahead with the proposed 45-mt road plan then many houses will have to be dismantled. We have also handed over a memorandum to UAD minister Bhupendra Singh.”

Objections have also been filed against shifting of flyover from Misrod Railway station to Maple tree area in the Master Plan-2031 the draft of which was released on June 3,2023.

Residents said that since there is a Railway station the need for a flyover is much more than the Maple Tree area where the flyover has been proposed. In near future, the flyover here would have been an added advantage for Railways for expansion of Misrod Railway station. BDA is also constructing a bus stand so commercial activities in the area are set to increase and in that case a flyover would have been very useful here, said the residents.

New Colonies Welfare Societies Association Sunil Upadhyaya said, “We have lodged an objection over shifting flyover from Misrod Railway station to Maple Tree locality as it would have been much advantageous here. If the flyover at Maple Tree area is given a green signal then we will lose the flyover here near Misrod Railway as there cannot be two flyovers within a radius of three kilometers."

