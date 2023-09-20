Bhopal: Shadow Of Rains Over Modi’s September 25 Meeting

PM Narendra Modi |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There are chances of rainfall during the Mahakumbh of the BJP to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bhopal on September 25. A system of rain is developing in the state. So, there may be rainfall from September 22 to 25.

The ruling party is getting ready to organise a mega event after the conclusion of Janashirward Yatra.

The BJP plans to bring one million party workers to Bhopal on the occasion. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a meeting with the officials of the district administration and the BJP leaders on Wednesday to discuss the preparations. Chouhan said arrangements should be made keeping in mind the possibilities of rainfall.

There are plans to make waterproof domes of the tent where the event will be held. Minister Vishwas Sarang and Mayor Malti Rai recently inspected the Jamboree Maidan and asked the officials of Nagar Nigam to get the ground cleaned. Still, there is mud in the venue.

The officials of the civic body are working remove it.