Bhopal: Session on Differential Global Positioning Systems

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 04, 2022, 02:54 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sagar Institute of Science and Technology (SISTec) conducted a special training session on Differential Global Positioning Systems (DGPS) for its Civil Engineering branch students on Wednesday to enhance the Global Positioning System with improved location accuracy.

Earlier, this year SISTec Civil Engineering students attained skilling on the recent trends in Earthquake Resistant Design of Buildings along with the preparation of Floating Concrete Blocks. SISTec Civil Engineering students witnessed the presence of 23 companies during campus visits offering 77% placements to its students.

Companies visiting the Department of Civil Engineering campus drive include L&T, UltraTech Cement, ACC,Strata Geosystems, Sobha Developers etc. with Ultratech Cement offering the highest package of 6 Lacs per annum.

Prachi Shrivastava Head of Corporate Relations extended heartfelt thanks to companies for visiting the SISTec campuses.

Siddharth Agrawal, Managing Director, Sagar Group said, “The boost in placements and offers is by virtue of consistently high skill programmes and modules adopted by SISTec. The specialised training, hybrid modules and interaction with Industry and experts extended the edge to SISTec students.”

