 Bhopal News: Gang Of Chain Snatchers Busted For Stealing Jewellery Worth Lakhs, Two Minors Held
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Gang Of Chain Snatchers Busted For Stealing Jewellery Worth Lakhs, Two Minors Held

Bhopal News: Gang Of Chain Snatchers Busted For Stealing Jewellery Worth Lakhs, Two Minors Held

Gold ornaments worth several lakhs of rupees and a stolen motorcycle were recovered with the total seized property valued at ₹10 lakh

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 10:39 AM IST
article-image
Gang Of Chain Snatchers Busted, Two Minors Held In Bhopal | KOMI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Piplani police on Tuesday arrested two juvenile offenders involved in a series of chain-snatching incidents across the city. Gold ornaments worth several lakhs of rupees and a stolen motorcycle were recovered with the total seized property valued at Rs 10 lakh.

Between March and September 2025, the duo carried out multiple chain snatching in Piplani, Kolar, and Avadhpuri areas.

On March 20, they attempted to snatch a gold chain near Deep Mohini Colony. On August 4, a woman returning from Rajat Nagar temple was robbed of 17-gram gold chain.

On August 27, another victim was robbed of her mangalsutra outside Maruti Apartments and on September 9 a woman was attacked in a similar manner. Cases were registered in all of the incidents and investigations were initiated.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Assures Farmers Of Full Govt Support As CM Devendra Fadnavis, Ministers To Tour Flood-Affected Districts
Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Assures Farmers Of Full Govt Support As CM Devendra Fadnavis, Ministers To Tour Flood-Affected Districts
Tamil Nadu Liquor Prices To Surge As Tasmac Eyes Rate Hike After GST Revision
Tamil Nadu Liquor Prices To Surge As Tasmac Eyes Rate Hike After GST Revision
Gold Vs Equities: Gold Beats Stocks Yet Again, Shines Bright For 4th Diwali In A Row With Massive Returns
Gold Vs Equities: Gold Beats Stocks Yet Again, Shines Bright For 4th Diwali In A Row With Massive Returns
Delhi Police Books Self-Styled Godman Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati For Sexually Harassing Female Students
Delhi Police Books Self-Styled Godman Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati For Sexually Harassing Female Students
Read Also
42 Years Of Free Press In Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav Felicitates Mayors & Councillors For...
article-image

Govindpura ACP Aditi B Saxena said a special team under Piplani police station incharge Chandrika Singh Yadav was formed. CCTV footage from surrounding areas helped identify the suspects and their motorcycle.

Acting on a tip, police intercepted two boys who later confessed stealing motorcycles from Kolar and using them for chain-snatching over the past six months.

Gold loan

Police investigations revealed that the snatched gold chains were used for taking gold loan from a gold finance firm.

Police are investigating that how the minors were able to pawn the stolen gold chains without proper verification.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Gang Of Chain Snatchers Busted For Stealing Jewellery Worth Lakhs, Two Minors Held

Bhopal News: Gang Of Chain Snatchers Busted For Stealing Jewellery Worth Lakhs, Two Minors Held

MP News: After Indian Oil Corporation Deputation, Senior IPS Officer To Return As Special DGP

MP News: After Indian Oil Corporation Deputation, Senior IPS Officer To Return As Special DGP

MP News: Fraudster Transfers Over ₹98k From Amazon-Linked Account In Jabalpur

MP News: Fraudster Transfers Over ₹98k From Amazon-Linked Account In Jabalpur

MP News: Two Elderly Women Robbed Of Jewellery In Jabalpur

MP News: Two Elderly Women Robbed Of Jewellery In Jabalpur

Madhya Pradesh To Get 12 Ayush Hospitals, Says CM Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh To Get 12 Ayush Hospitals, Says CM Mohan Yadav