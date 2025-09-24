Bhopal News: Gang Of Chain Snatchers Busted For Stealing Jewellery Worth Lakhs, Two Minors Held

Gang Of Chain Snatchers Busted, Two Minors Held In Bhopal | KOMI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Piplani police on Tuesday arrested two juvenile offenders involved in a series of chain-snatching incidents across the city. Gold ornaments worth several lakhs of rupees and a stolen motorcycle were recovered with the total seized property valued at Rs 10 lakh.

Between March and September 2025, the duo carried out multiple chain snatching in Piplani, Kolar, and Avadhpuri areas.

On March 20, they attempted to snatch a gold chain near Deep Mohini Colony. On August 4, a woman returning from Rajat Nagar temple was robbed of 17-gram gold chain.

On August 27, another victim was robbed of her mangalsutra outside Maruti Apartments and on September 9 a woman was attacked in a similar manner. Cases were registered in all of the incidents and investigations were initiated.

Govindpura ACP Aditi B Saxena said a special team under Piplani police station incharge Chandrika Singh Yadav was formed. CCTV footage from surrounding areas helped identify the suspects and their motorcycle.

Acting on a tip, police intercepted two boys who later confessed stealing motorcycles from Kolar and using them for chain-snatching over the past six months.

Gold loan

Police investigations revealed that the snatched gold chains were used for taking gold loan from a gold finance firm.

Police are investigating that how the minors were able to pawn the stolen gold chains without proper verification.