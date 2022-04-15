Bhopal: Services of Bhopal-Ujjain-Bhopal Unreserved Special restored, train to run daily on route

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): West Central Railways restored the services of unreserved train on Bhopal-Ujjain route from Friday.

Train number 09200/09199 Bhopal-Ujjain-Bhopal Unreserved Special Train (Original Train number 59319/59320) will be running everyday on the route from Friday till next order, said the WCR.

Train no 09200 Bhopal-Ujjain Unreserved Special will depart at 6.20 am every day from Bhopal junction and will reach Ujjain station at 11 am.

Similarly, train number 09199 Ujjain-Bhopal Unreserved Special will depart from Ujjain at 5.10 pm to arrive at Bhopal junction at 10.15 pm everyday.

The services of the train were stopped during the Corona pandemic and were not restored despite the end of restrictions as of yet. The railways have now decided to put back the train on the route.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 12:35 PM IST