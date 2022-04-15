Bhopal: Diggy asks Vijayvargiya to contemplate on who sent him the wrong video

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Row over posting wrong videos on Twitter continues in the backdrop of Khargone violence. First Congress leader Digvijay Singh posted a photo from Bihar claiming it to be from Khargone after which he had to delete the tweet.

Now it’s BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, who is in the eye of the storm after tweeting a video in reference to Khargone violence but was found to be from Telangana.

FIR was registered against Digvijay Singh after he posted wrong photos in the tweet.

Nevertheless, no FIR has been registered against the BJP leader yet.

But Digivijay Singh, in a tweet on late Thursday said, “Kailash Ji the video you posted is not from Khargone. The language that has been used is provocative. Why should not Shivraj and Narottam, who are your ‘special wellwishers’ file a case against you? I won’t do that as I know that you are not going through ‘achhe din’ at present.”

Taking jibe at the BJP leader, Digvijay Singh targeted Vijayvargiya again on Friday morning.

“Zara socoho kalakar ji, aapko phasane ke liye yeh video kisne apko bheja (Think, who had sent you this video to get you trapped),” wrote Digvijay addressing Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja has demanded an FIR against Vijayvargiya. The offence Vijayvargiya committed was the same that was done by Digvijay Singh, said Saluja.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 12:07 PM IST