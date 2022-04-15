Bhopal: State reports 2 COVID cases, zero death

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh reported only two COVID-19 cases and no death among COVID patients on Thursday as per the state health bulletin issued by the health department of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday night.

Of the two COVID-19 cases one was reported from Jabalpur and the other from Raisen.

There were seven patients who recovered from the disease on Thursday across the state.

The total number of active cases at present in the state is 42.

Out of 42 cases, most number of COVID patients being treated are in Indore-17 while state capital Bhopal has 5 such cases.

However, experts have warned people not to avoid following COVID protocol on seeing the insignificant number of new patients as Coronavirus is still among us and a new variant of the virus has already entered India.

At the same time, the number of COVID cases has started increasing in states like Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh etc.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 10:59 AM IST