Bhopal: MP may get first inter-city e-bus service of India from June, 700 new jobs in pipeline

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is likely to get the first inter-city electric bus service in the country from June, announced an EV company GreenCell Mobility addressing media persons in Bhopal on Thursday.

Ashok Agarwal, the managing director and chief executive officer of the company announced the launch in June with three buses to start with on Bhopal-Indore route and to have at least 10 buses by the end of the month.

The venture would generate at least 700 jobs in Bhopal and Indore cities with their launch, he said.

The company has targeted launching 100 inter-city electric buses on routes including Bhopal-Sagar, Bhopal-Jabalpur and others within a 12-month span.

There are two kinds of buses being manufactured ñ a 12 meter coach with 45 seats and a 13.5 meter coach with 54 seats. The sleeper coaches of same length will have 30 and 36 seats respectively, said Agarwal.

He further said that each bus would cost the company about Rs 3-3.5 crores including the costs of bus, batteries, charging stations, taxes, lounge services, staff and licenses.

The buses that will be running on Bhopal-Indore route will be able to run for about 250km with a one-time charge of 1.5 hours, he added.

Agarwal said, "Through our eMaaS (electric Mobility as Service) operations, we will bring a paradigm shift to the travel experience while delivering zero tailpipe emission. One electric bus would reduce the carbon emission by 5,000 tonnes.î

Our company will not only launch the buses but will also set up our own charging stations enroute and at the depot near Halalpura, he added.

Highlights:

Tentative Launch: June 2022 with 3 e-buses on Bpl-Indb route

Total buses in loopline (registered): 100 by June 2023

Depo: near Halalpur, Lalghati

Seats: 45-seater, 54-seater

Sleeper coaches: 30-seater, 36-seater

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 12:24 AM IST