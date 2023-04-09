Bhopal: Serial killer Adesh Khamara, 3 others convicted in truck lifting

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal District and Sessions Court on Saturday convicted serial killer Adesh Khamara and three others and sentenced them to 3 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) in a truck lifting case.

The ADJ Jaswant Sharma passed the order. Jai Karan, Sunil Khatik, Baljinder alias Saheb Singh have also been convicted. A case was registered under Sections 379 and 411 of IPC against them. Khamara and Jai Karan have been sentenced to 3-year RI while Sunil Khatik and Saheb Singh have been sentenced to 2-year RI.

According to district public prosecution officer Varsha Katare, Pratosh Gupta lodged complaint at Bilkhiria police station that his truck (MP-04-HE-3906) was stolen on January 6, 2018. It was loaded with stones and was on way to Bhopal from Bengaluru.

Driver was Kalyan Singh and cleaner was Satish Kumar Patharia. Kalyan Singh had visited an office after parking the truck at Mohan Madhuvan Dhaba after de-loading it on January 3, 2018. Satish Kumar was with truck. When driver went back on January 5, 2018, he did not find truck as well as the cleaner. When dhabha staff were questioned, they said cleaner was seen consuming liquor with an unidentified person.

Satish Patharia indentified Jaikaran. Jaikaran told police that Adesh Khamara was the mastermind behind the theft. Learning licence and Aadhaar card of Satish Patharia was recovered from Baljnder and Sunil Khatik.

