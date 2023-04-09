Cops under attack :Seven cases of assault registered in 3 months in Bhopal

FPJ/ Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Reins of Bhopal police seem to be loosening on the listed criminals and their nefarious activities in the city. The situation has worsened to an extent that even the police personnel are constantly being subjected to assault by the listed criminals. About seven such cases were registered in the past three months in Bhopal.

When contacted, senior officials said the police personnel who were attacked were newly recruited and were not well-versed with handling complex situations.

“Besides, accused get bail from court are free to commit crime again,” an official said wishing anonymity. Most incidents of assault on police constables took place during night patrol when less number of personnel are deployed on duty.

Sources said only two police personnel are deployed on during night patrol, which boosts morale of listed criminals to attack cops. Criminals often move out in groups and quite confident of inflicting harm on policemen. They carry rods, knives and swords with them.

Key reason

Additional police commissioner Anurag Sharma said Bhopal police lacked adequate manpower. More policemen are needed to stop assaults and tighten the noose on listed criminals, he added.