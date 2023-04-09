 Cops under attack :Seven cases of assault registered in 3 months in Bhopal
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalCops under attack :Seven cases of assault registered in 3 months in Bhopal

Cops under attack :Seven cases of assault registered in 3 months in Bhopal

Crimes were committed by listed criminals

Rohan D. UmakUpdated: Sunday, April 09, 2023, 12:36 AM IST
article-image
FPJ/ Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Reins of Bhopal police seem to be loosening on the listed criminals and their nefarious activities in the city. The situation has worsened to an extent that even the police personnel are constantly being subjected to assault by the listed criminals. About seven such cases were registered in the past three months in Bhopal.

When contacted, senior officials said the police personnel who were attacked were newly recruited and were not well-versed with handling complex situations.

“Besides, accused get bail from court are free to commit crime again,” an official said wishing anonymity. Most incidents of assault on police constables took place during night patrol when less number of personnel are deployed on duty.

Sources said only two police personnel are deployed on during night patrol, which boosts morale of listed criminals to attack cops. Criminals often move out in groups and quite confident of inflicting harm on policemen. They carry rods, knives and swords with them.

Key reason

Additional police commissioner Anurag Sharma said Bhopal police lacked adequate manpower. More policemen are needed to stop assaults and tighten the noose on listed criminals, he added.

Read Also
Bhopal: KYC centres go jam-packed as women rush to arrange documents for 'Ladli Behna Yojana'
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Woman duped of Rs 1 lakh on pretext of investment

Bhopal: Woman duped of Rs 1 lakh on pretext of investment

Bhopal: Serial killer Adesh Khamara, 3 others convicted in truck lifting

Bhopal: Serial killer Adesh Khamara, 3 others convicted in truck lifting

Bhopal: Man rapes mentally challenged minor daughter, arrested

Bhopal: Man rapes mentally challenged minor daughter, arrested

Bhopal: Court orders to attached excise officer’s property worth Rs 1.57 cr

Bhopal: Court orders to attached excise officer’s property worth Rs 1.57 cr

Bhopal: Rain proves dampener, Women Cong ends agitation against Vijayvargiya

Bhopal: Rain proves dampener, Women Cong ends agitation against Vijayvargiya