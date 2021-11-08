e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 06:08 PM IST

Bhopal: Senior BJP leader Vijendra Singh Sisodia voices resentment at inclusion of 'outsiders' in party

Earlier, former cabinet minister Kusum Mehdel, senior BJP leader Ajay Vishnoi and others have targeted the BJP leadership over inclusion of the ‘outsiders’.
Staff Reporter
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A senior BJP leader Vijendra Singh Sisodia has expressed resentment at party leadership for admitting ‘outsiders’ into the party.

He poured out anger in a tweet saying, “Many unknown faces are seen in our home that we have built. Many of them have put their nameplates on the wall of the house. Nevertheless, those who have spent their life building that house are nowhere seen, today.”

Sisodia, a farmer MLA, added that those who were seen in the house were trying to make their presence felt.

He also tagged BJP’s national president JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP’s state president VD Sharma, BJP’s MP in charge Murali Dhar Rao and other senior BJP leaders.

Sisodia, who has worked as office general secretary of Madhya Pradesh BJP, is not the first senior BJP leader who voiced his resentment at the party leadership. Earlier, former cabinet minister Kusum Mehdel, senior BJP leader Ajay Vishnoi and others have targeted the BJP leadership over inclusion of the ‘outsiders’.

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 06:08 PM IST
