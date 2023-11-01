Bhopal: Security Guard Dies in Head-on Collision on VIP Road

Representational image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man said to be in his 20s, who was employed as a security guard at Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT), Bhopal, died after his bike collided head-on with another bike on VIP road on Tuesday, the police said.

The police added the other biker has also sustained grievous injuries, and has been hospitalised.

Koh-e-fiza police station house officer (SHO) Brijendra Marskole said the man who lost his life has been identified as Nitin Choudhary (28). He was employed as a security guard at MANIT. Lately, he had been deployed on night duty.

On Tuesday morning, he was returning from the institute, and was heading towards his house located in Bairagarh on bike. Owing to VIP movement in the city, one-way traffic had surfaced on VIP road. As soon as he reached near Karbala on VIP road, another biker coming from the opposite direction rammed head-on with his bike.

Choudhary fell on the ground and sustained grievous injuries. Despite this, he managed to make a phone call to one of his friends. Despite being taken to hospital, he suffered internal bleeding and died thereafter.

