Bihar: Vehicle Carrying Liquor Bottles Meets With Accident In Gaya, Locals Flee With Cartons; Video Surfaces

Gaya car accident | X

Patna: Alcohol or liquor is prohibited in Bihar. Both selling and consumption is a punishable offence in the state. However, an incident that took place in Gaya in Bihar has exposed the reality of the state of liquor prohibition in the state.

Car accident exposes reality of liquor prohibition in the state

The incident relates to a car accident that took place in Bihar's Gaya district. A car met with an accident at the Chatra turn of National Highway 99 from Gaya to Dhobi-Chatra on Monday (October 30). The car was full of foreign-made liquor, according to reports.

In a video that has gone viral, it can be seen that people rushed toward the car that met with an accident and ran away carrying the alcohol cartons that was kept inside the car.

People initially gathered after learning about the collision

It is said that the people who had gathered near the car after the accident were there after learning about the mishap. However, as soon as they learnt that the car had alcohol cartons, they started carrying it and ran away with it.

Even some passers-by and onlookers joined the bandwagon and did away with the liquor cartons, said reports.

Police investigating the matter

Police is investigating the matter after learning about it on social media through the videos that went viral. An investigation in the matter is underway.

Watch: People do away with liquor cartons after a car met with an accident in Bihar's Gaya.