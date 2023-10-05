Bihar: Angry Mob Sets Police Station On Fire After Minor Dies During Liquor Raid In Muzaffarpur; Video Surfaces

Angry Mob Sets Police Station On Fire | Twitter

Muzaffarpur: In a shocking incident an angry mob set the police station on fire in Bihar's Muzaffarpur. A video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the mob set fire to the police station after a minor boy died after police raid for liquor in the state. The boy started running after spotting the police that came to raid the place. The boy died after falling into a pit while running from the police.

The angry mob set the police station on fire

The incident occurred on Wednesday (October 4) night when the boy died and the angry mob set the police station on fire. The villagers took the dead body of the boy to the police station and placed his dead body inside the police station and set the police station on fire. They created huge ruckus in reaction to the death of the boy. The mob also set ablaze the vehicles that were parked outside the police station.

The incident occurred at Garha police station

The incident occurred at the Rampur Jainpal village which falls under the Garha police station. As per reports, the police reached the spot to raid after they received information of illegal liquor being sold. Liquor is banned in Bihar. The victim has been identified as Pintu Yadav. Pintu Yadav died after jumping into a pit filled with water and the crowd blamed the police for deliberately killing the minor boy.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

They came to the police station with the dead body of the kid

They came to the police station with the dead body of the kid and set ablaze the entire police station. The police officers were under huge fear after the mob approached the police station and burnt the police station. The fire was brought under control by the administration after huge struggle. A huge number of police personnel has now been deployed in the area after brewing anger amoing the villagers.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)