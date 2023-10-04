Mumbai News: Delhi Police Searches Teesta Setalvad's Residence In Connection With NewsClick Raids | PTI

Mumbai: After raids on journalists and premises associated with news portal Newsclick, the Delhi police raided the Juhu residence of social activist Teesta Setalvad. A senior police official said that Mumbai police was deployed outside as the raid was within their jurisdiction.

During investigation in August, the Enforcement Directorate claimed to have found that Newsclick received funds from China, which were used to fund NGOs, activists and journalists. The beneficiaries included Setalvad’s husband, son and daughter, including activist Gautam Navlakha, among others.

Funds Received By Setalvad’s Family Members

It is alleged that Setalvad’s husband Javed Anand received Rs12.61 lakh and her daughter Tamara got Rs10.93 lakh. Setalvad’s son Jibran also received funds, but the amount was not mentioned anywhere in the report. Setalvad, as per agency sources, is also accused of taking funding from foreign countries and creating false evidence against the Prime Minister to implicate him in the Gujarat riots.

