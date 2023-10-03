'Nothing To Fear': Senior Journalist Abhisar Sharma Released By Delhi Police After Questioning In NewsClick Case

Senior Journalist Abhisar Sharma turned to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday evening following his release by the Delhi police. Sharma, along with numerous other journalists, had been detained by the Delhi Police's Special Cell in connection with the investigation into the digital news portal NewsClick and the purported Chinese funding associated with it.

"After a day long interrogation by Delhi special cell, I am back home. Each and every question posed will be answered. Nothing to fear . And I will keep questioning people in power and particularly those who are afraid of simple questions . Not backing down at any cost," Abhisar Sharma said.

NewsClick has reportedly been charged under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), a stringent anti-terrorism law.

