Bhopal: Second dose vaccination climbs to 36L from 25L within a week

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh reported 6,83,975 vaccinations on Thursday taking the overall tally to 2,31,83,041. Second dose tally has climbed to 36, 65, 646, while so far 1,95,17,395 people have received the first shot against Covid-19.
Vaccinations were carried out at 3389 centres across the state on the day. As the government is currently focusing on the administration of the second dose, its tally has climbed to 36 lakh from 25 lakh within one week.
In the 18-44 years category, the vaccination count has increased to 15,20,887, while the figure stands at 67,88400 in the 45-60 years category. So far 48,73,754 people of 60 years and above have received the jab in the state.
Indore continued to lead the state with 52,225 vaccinations, followed by Bhopal††which reported 28,069 vaccinations. Gwalior reported 17,728 vaccinations, Jabalpur 22,289, Sagar 22,049, Rewa 20,592, Satna 14,025, Chhindwara 17,860, Ratlam 15,014, Betul 14,860††and Khargone 14,703 on the day.
Burhanpur and Shajapur reported 11,212 and 11,183 vaccinations respectively. Datia and Singrauli reported 9,864 and 9927.
Seoni, Narsingpur, Barwani, Neemuch, Mandla, Jhabua, Bhind, Raisen, and Shahdol reported 10,643; 10,672; 10,948; 10,882; 10,616; 10,049 ; 10,969;10,451; and 10,940 vaccinations respectively.
Sheopur, Agar Malwa report low turnout
Districts which reported low vaccination include Sheopur, where only 4,350 people turned up for the jab. Similarly Agar with 5,046 vaccinations, and †Panna with 5,105 also falls in the list of districts which reported lowest vaccination in the state. Besides, Ashok Nagar reported 6,409 vaccinations, Harda 6,859, Umaria 7446 and †Dindori 7,696.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)