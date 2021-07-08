Bhopal: Second dose vaccination climbs to 36L from 25L within a week

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh reported 6,83,975 vaccinations on Thursday taking the overall tally to 2,31,83,041. Second dose tally has climbed to 36, 65, 646, while so far 1,95,17,395 people have received the first shot against Covid-19.

Vaccinations were carried out at 3389 centres across the state on the day. As the government is currently focusing on the administration of the second dose, its tally has climbed to 36 lakh from 25 lakh within one week.

In the 18-44 years category, the vaccination count has increased to 15,20,887, while the figure stands at 67,88400 in the 45-60 years category. So far 48,73,754 people of 60 years and above have received the jab in the state.

Indore continued to lead the state with 52,225 vaccinations, followed by Bhopal††which reported 28,069 vaccinations. Gwalior reported 17,728 vaccinations, Jabalpur 22,289, Sagar 22,049, Rewa 20,592, Satna 14,025, Chhindwara 17,860, Ratlam 15,014, Betul 14,860††and Khargone 14,703 on the day.