Bhopal: SDM On Foot March To Press Her Demand

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Deputy collector Nisha Bangre took to the streets from Amla district Betul to get her resignation accepted. She will reach Bhopal on October 9. The officer along with few of her supporters is marching towards the capital city while playing bands.

Bangre came to limelight when she had submitted her resignation on June 22 alleging that she was not given permission to organise a 'sarva dharma sammelan.' The officer was posted as sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) in Chhatarpur district.

Bangre had submitted her resignation on June 22 alleging she was not given permission to organise a 'sarva dharma sammelan' during griha-pravesh of her newly constructed home in Amla.

She had then accused the top officials of the state government of not permitting her to organise the programme at her home at the behest of a powerful BJP leader. She had also made public her resignation letter and her accusations levelled against senior officials.

Over two months have passed since Bangre submitted her resignation. However, the government rejected the same. She has approached the court also. On Tuesday, Bangre took out a rally with a bunch of supporters and submitted a memorandum to the district collector of Betul. Bangre warned that she would go on hunger strike if her resignation is not accepted. ‘I have already submitted my resignation and want to contest election from Amla seat. I will sit on a hunger strike, if my resignation is not accepted.’

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)