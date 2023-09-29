Bhopal: One Held For Vehicle Theft, 3 Two-Wheelers Seized

Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hanumanganj police have arrested one person on charges of vehicle lifting on Thursday and three two-wheelers worth Rs 2 lakh were seized from his possession, the police said.

Hanumanganj police station house officer (SHO) Awadhesh Bhadoria said that police teams had been deployed in Hanumanganj area in view of the rising number of vehicle theft cases.

Cops received a tip-off on Thursday about a suspicious man riding on a bike in the lanes of the area without a number plate. The cops rushed and caught hold of him. He identified himself as Bhupendra Panthi (30) and admitted later that the bike possessed by him had been stolen by him earlier. He also confessed to have stolen two other vehicles, after which he was taken into custody and the stolen vehicles were seized from his possession.

