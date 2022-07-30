Bhopal: Science & Technology department gets committee for expansion and consolidation

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The State Government has constituted a committee with a view to the commitment of each department to implement its schemes through information technology. It is also to provide the benefits of the schemes conveniently online to the beneficiaries/citizens, according to the press release issued by the department of public relations on Friday.

Keeping in view of the needs of the departments going with the scenario in Madhya Pradesh, this committee will submit suggestions and recommendations regarding expansion, strengthening and new action plans, etc. of the department of science and technology.

The chairman of the committee will be the additional chief secretary, public health and family welfare, Mohammad Suleman. Additional chief secretary general administration Vinod Kumar, additional chief secretary, finance Manoj Govil, principal secretary energy Sanjay Dubey, principal secretary public works Neeraj Mandloi will be its members.

Principal secretary science and technology, has been made the member secretary. The committee will submit its report to the Chief Secretary in a month.

Read Also Bhopal: Event organized to mark Int Tiger Day