Bhopal: Event organized to mark Int Tiger Day

A snap of tiger fight from Bandhavgarh, File Pic | Ashutosh Mishra, one of our readers.

Staff Reporter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)

On International Tiger Day, Madhya Pradesh Tiger Foundation Society has organized a programme at RCPV Naronha Administrative Academy on Friday.

It will be inaugurated by Principal Secretary, Forest, Ashok Varnwal. The programme will conclude in the chairmanship of Principal Chief Forest Conservator AK Patil.

During the programme, winners of Tiger Quiz will be felicitated along with the winners of Photo of the Month. A documentary “ Satpura: A Tale of Seven Hills” will also be released. Likewise, the documentary Secret Life of Bhopal Tigers will be also released. Afterwards, Tiger Conservation Awarf (6-7 awards) will be distributed.

This program will also see wide discussion on tiger conservation as well. Notably, Madhya Pradesh has the highest tiger population in the country. As far as Bhopal is concerned, tigers are often sighted in the jungles situated in the outskirts of the city. Often people take their videos and photos which later go viral on social media.