Bhopal School of Social Sciences blood donation group offers services round the clock for Covid, cancer patients

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): At a time when the country is battling with coronavirus, the members of blood donation group of Bhopal School of Social Sciences have come forward to help.

The members who put their own self at risk donate blood whenever required by keeping themselves connected through social media group. They are available round the clock for blood donation. The group has 240 members who are NSS, NCC volunteers and college students. Principal of BSSS, Father John PJ said many girl students too came forward to donate blood.

The public relations officer of BSSS Manju Mehta said blood donation is a great social cause by which one can give second life to people in need. “The blood donation campaign acts as an essential service in the chaotic phase. Students donate blood and plasma to Covid- 19 and cancer patients,” Mehta said. She said BSSS has been holding blood donation camps for last three years.