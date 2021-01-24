BHOPAL: Three youths from BSSS pedal club bicycle their way to Kevadia to strengthen national unity and brotherhood

Bhopal: A three-member team of The Pedal Club of The Bhopal School of Social Sciences (BSSS) left for Kevadia (Gujarat) on Saturday where Statue of Unity is located.

Team members Shubham Thakur, Amit Kumar and Sameer Hashmi intend to reach Kevadia on January 25 covering a distance of 597 kilometres on bicycles in three days. They will travel via Mhow, Indore and Alirajpur.

On the way, they will interact with students, NGO members, educational institutions and common people to strengthen Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat initiative. They will reach their destination while cycling for 200 kilometres a day.

Besides BSSS, Rotary Club, GBPRA Paddle Group, Bajaj Allianz's (MDRT) LN Sharma are taking part. The aim of these youths is to join mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to strengthen national unity and brotherhood. They will witness the flag hoisting function at Statue of Unity on January 26. College principal Dr Father John PJ wished them a successful and safe journey.