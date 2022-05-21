Bhopal School of Social Sciences bids adieu to outgoing UG, PG students

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal School of Social Sciences (BSSS), Bhopal has bid farewell to the passing out batch of UG and PG, with the academic year coming to an end, according to information received on Saturday.

The farewell event was addressed by Dr Fr. John P.J. Principal, BSSS as he enlightened and motivated the students. He also urged them to gear up for the upcoming challenges in their lives and wished them for their future endeavours and said, “The journey of a thousand miles begins with one step”.

The event titled ‘Bon Voyage’ was organised with a theme of ‘The Oscars’ where final year students were felicitated with ‘Academy Awards of Merit’. Students were awarded with titles of some of the renowned pillars of BSSS which include Prof Dr JK Chawla Award, Dr Sr Faustina Pereira Memorial Award, Archbishop Eugene Memorial Award, Prof JS Saigal Memorial Award, Fr Cyriac James Memorial Award and BSSS Silver Jubilee Award.

Pooja Gangwani was awarded with the title of Ms Valedictorian 2021-22. Some of the final year students were also rewarded with cash prize as a token of blessing from BSSS.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 11:07 PM IST