Bhopal: Illicit relationship leads to hotel worker’s murder

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An illicit relationship between brother-in-law and wife led to murder of hotel manager in Teela Jamalpura, said police on Saturday.

Police station incharge Radhyshyam Rengar told Free Press that Wasim Khan, resident of village Nepania Jaat, worked as a manager in a hotel. He was returning home from work when he was stabbed to death by the two unidentified youths at the bus stop on May 18. The police had announced the reward of Rs 10,000 on the arrest of the accused.

The police have arrested Nafees Khan (23) who is the brother-in-law of Wasim and his friend Shiraj Khan (22).

Wasim and the woman were in a relationship, which they continued after the marriage. Later, her younger sister got married to Nafees.

Rengar said that the deceased wanted to marry the wife of Nafees. As he could not marry her due to family pressure, he married her elder sister.

Nafees came to know about the relations between his wife and Wasim. When Nafees mounted pressure on his wife, she narrated that Wasim was blackmailing her and forcing her to make the relationship.

Nafees and his friend Shiraj planned to kill Wasim. On May 18, they stabbed him at the bus stop.

The police have arrested the accused under Section 302 of IPC on Saturday.

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 11:00 PM IST