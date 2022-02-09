Bhopal: School education minister retracts hijab ban statement within 24 hours

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid a controversy his statement stoked to ban hijab in schools in Madhya Pradesh in the backdrop of a hijab row in Karnataka school education minister Inder Singh Parmar on Wednesday retracted his statement saying his statement was distorted and given a different colour.

The school education minister’s changed stance came within no time after home minister Narottam Mihra who is spokesperson of the state government denied that there was any such proposal before the government to ban hijab in schools.

“Confusion is being created regarding the ban on hijab in MP schools. The government has no such proposal under consideration therefore the question of ban on Hijab does not arise. Moreover, the issue is related to Karnataka state and that too is being heard by the court,” said Narottam Mishra.

Issuing his statement in a video clip on Wednesday Inder Singh Parmar said, “My statement was used out of context. What I had said (on Tuesday) was that Hijab was not part of the school uniform and should be banned in Madhya Pradesh.”

“My statement was in reference to bring equality and discipline in schools and therefore had mentioned about the dress code in schools but some people misconstrued my statement and presented it in a wrong context,” said Parmar.

The school education minister also clarified that there was no proposal regarding implementation of a new dress code for school. On Tuesday, the school education minister Inder Singh Parmar had said the school education department would strictly implement the school dress code. Hijab was not a part of the school uniform. Therefore, it should not be worn in schools. People should keep their religious traditions at home.”

Taking a dig at the difference of opinion among the ministers, Congress spokesperson, Narendra Saluja said that it has become an everyday affair where ministers keep giving contradictory statements. It’s hard for the common people to decipher as to who is right and who is wrong, said the congress spokesperson.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 01:02 PM IST