Bhopal: School cultural fest 'Anugunj' begins Friday

Bhopal: The two-day cultural programme ‘Anugunj’ of the School Education Department will start from Friday amidst rising cases of Covid-19. Earlier, the department had postponed the exams and closed the schools on the same ground.

The deputy secretary of the school education department, Anubha Shrivasatava said that the two day music, dance and drama festival will be inaugurated on 12 March by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

More than 400 children from 11 schools of Bhopal have been selected for performance after a training of more than a month. Earlier, more numbers of children and schools spread across the state used to participate in the event but this year due to corona the programme is being organised at small scale.

When asked, what was the need to organize the programme during rising cases of corona in Bhopal, Shrivastava replied that all safety measures and corona protocol will be followed.

The decision of organising the cultural programme amidst rising corona cases in Bhopal has also earned flak from a section of parents. They have questioned the timing of the programme as all schools were shut because of the corona pandemic. Moreover, even the exams were postponed citing corona.

“What was the need to organize such a programme especially in Bhopal where corona cases are increasing day by day,” said a parent. This programme too could have been postponed.