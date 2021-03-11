Indore

Updated on

Madhya Pradesh: With all Coivd norms at place, Bhasmarti done at the Mahakaleshwar Temple Ujjain on Mahashivratri

By FP News Service

Bhasmaarti at Mahakaleshwar Temple, Ujjain on the occasion of Mahashivratri.
On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, a bhasmarti was performed at the Mahakaleshwar Temple, Ujjain. The worship was done by pandit Ghanshyam Sharma. Divisional Commissioner Sandeep Yadav, ADG Yogesh Deshmukh, Collector Ashish Singh, Superintendent of Police Satyendra Kumar Shukla and Administrator Narendra Suryavanshi participated in the puja.

Mahakal Jyotirlingam.
Decoration of garbh-griha.
Only those who had made pre-online booking were being given entry at the Mahakaleshwar Temple on account of Mahashivratri. People beeline from Harsiddhi-Chaardham Mandir for Darshan. Free distribution of masks was done on behalf of the administration. All arrangements for sanitisation were done and looked upon.

Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya also arrived at the Mahakal temple to pay obeisance at Al-Bhasma-Aarti in the morning. However, the leader refrained self from the media coverage.

Instead of devotees, police and temple employees and panda-pujaris seem to be more numbered at the barricaded stairs behind Nandi-griha. The Mahakal temple almost worn a deserted look as the number of visitors was restricted to about 30,000 in wake of Covid-pandemic.

Mahakaleshwar Temple's courtyard almost wears a deserted look
