Bhopal: Sangh produces cheese with 1-month shelf life, two months shelf life of goat milk

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Sanchi Dugdha Sangh, which is Madhya Pradesh flagship brand, has claimed that shelf life of its paneer is one month. It is for the first time that Sanchiís paneer can be preserved for such a long period.

Sahakari Dugdha Sangh Maryadit, Jabalpur, (Sanchi Dugdha Sangh), which is of the six wings of state cooperative milk federation, has installed plant for the purpose, according to Chief Executive Officer Deepak Sharma.

'Generally, paneer which is sold in market has shelf life of hardly one of two days or maximum one week. But paneer, which we are producing, has shelf life of one month. We have also goat milk with shelf life of 60 days,' he added.

Its technology is based on vacuum packaging and sterilisation to enhance shelf life of cheese. Vacuum packaging is worked by expelling all air inside the package without altering with other gas. Vacuum packaging is known to be a good barrier for oxygen and water that helps to extend shelf life of food product. The absence of oxygen in packaging retards growth of aerobic spoilage bacteria.

Shelf life is defined as the length of time a product may be stored without becoming unsuitable for use or consumption. Shelf life depends on degradation mechanism of specific product.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 10:21 PM IST