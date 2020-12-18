Bhopal: Sandalwood thieves targeting even the VIP zones of state capital

BHOPAL: Sandalwood thieves are not hesitating to target even the VIP zones of Bhopal. In less than a week, unidentified miscreants cut down trees from the 74-Bungalow and Chaar Imli areas.

On Thursday, the Habibganj police booked three unidentified miscreants for cutting down a sandalwood tree from a small nursery located in front of D-29, a bungalow allotted to Makrand Deuskar, who is officer on special duty (OSD) to the Chief Minister.

The accused took away the fallen tree around 1 pm on Wednesday. However, they have been caught on the CCTV cameras installed around the spot. The three accused are seen carrying away the sandalwood tree log on their shoulders and walking away from the area. They are seen walking easily on foot and it appears no one even questioned them about where they were taking it.