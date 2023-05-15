Bhopal: Sand mines to be auctioned through clusters at Tehsils

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The new mining policy has been prepared, and it may be put up at the cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

During the Congress rule, a policy was made for auctioning sand mines in districts.

Now, the mines will be auctioned through clusters to be formed in Tehsils by changing the policy the Congress government’s policy.

According to the new policy, the mines will be given for three years, but the government may extend the time for another two years.

The government was planning to hand over sand mines to Panchayats, but keeping in mind the loss to the state exchequer, it was decided to hand over the mines to contractors.

Another change is being made in the mining policy, according to which 50% of amount should be deposited in advance. At present, 25% of the amount is being deposited.

Since many contractors have left the mines in several districts, a provision for depositing 50% of total cost is being made in the new policy.

The mine contractors will be given a big relief under the new policy. Taking environmental clearance and permission for mining will be the responsibility of the mining department under the new policy.

At present, it is being done by the contractors. Since getting permission used to take a lot of time, contractors could not dig mines.

The contractors will be free from the hassles of completing paper work, since the department will complete all those for formalities.