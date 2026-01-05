Madhya Pradesh January 5, 2026, Weather Updates: Thick Blanket Of Fog Covers State, Visibility Reduces To 20 Meters; Rajgarh Records Lowest @ 5°C | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is currently covered with dense fog and severe cold.

On Monday, Bhopal recorded the densest fog of the season, with visibility reduced to less than 20 meters. Dense fog was present throughout Sunday as well.

Similarly, Sunday morning began with a thick layer of fog across the state.

Due to intense cold, cold wave conditions and fog, holidays have been declared in schools across 19 districts of the state. In Bhopal and Dhar, school timings have been changed to provide relief to students from the cold.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10:30 am | IMD Bhopal

Weather on Monday

Dense fog covered many districts including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Dewas, Sehore, Rajgarh, Raisen, Agar-Malwa, Shajapur, Vidisha, Sagar, Damoh, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, and Katni, on Monday.

What do meteorologists say?

Cold wave conditions were reported in districts like Gwalior, Datia, Niwari, Chhatarpur, Umaria and Rajgarh. The weather department has said that similar conditions will continue for the next 2 days.

During the daytime, a cold wave alert has been issued for Rajgarh, Datia, Chhatarpur and Umaria.

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Temperature records

According to the Meteorological Department, night temperatures dropped below 10°C in several cities on Saturday and Sunday nights. Rajgarh recorded the lowest temperature at 5°C, followed by Datia at 5.1°C, Pachmarhi at 6.4°C, Shivpuri at 7°C, Ratlam at 7.4°C, Sheopur and Mandla at 7.6°C, Khajuraho at 8°C, Khandwa at 9°C, Guna at 9.1°C, Dhar at 9.2°C, and Umaria at 9.4°C.

Among the five major cities of the state, Gwalior was the coldest with a temperature of 6.4°C. Bhopal recorded 10.8°C, Indore 11.8°C, Ujjain 11.4°C, and Jabalpur 11°C.

Weather expected in next 2 days

January 6: Dense fog is expected in Gwalior, Bhind, Morena, Datia, Sheopur, Shivpuri, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Maihar, Mauganj, Sidhi, and Singrauli.

January 7: Fog alert continues for Gwalior, Sheopur, Shivpuri, Bhind, Morena, Datia, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Niwari, Panna, Satna, Maihar, Rewa, Sidhi, Mauganj, and Singrauli.