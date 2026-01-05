MP News: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav To Attend Tie Global Summit In Jaipur | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will attend the Rajasthan DigiFest–TiE Global Summit 2026 at Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre on Monday.

Leading Madhya Pradesh delegation, the CM will present the state’s technology and investment vision, focusing on emerging and high-growth sectors. He will provide a comprehensive overview of opportunities in Madhya Pradesh’s priority technology domains to global investors and industry representatives.

During the summit, he will tour Innovation Expo and visit Madhya Pradesh Pavilion to interact with startups, innovators and industry leaders. He will also hold one-on-one meetings with CEOs, investors and global industry representatives to discuss strategic investment opportunities and prospects for long-term collaboration in the state.

The Madhya Pradesh Department of Science and Technology is participating as a Silver State Partner at TiE Global Summit 2026.