Bhopal: Sanchi Milk parlours to have milk testing kits

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Managing Director MP State Co-Operative Dairy Federation Sanjay Gupta has ordered milk federation societies to keep milk testing kits in all parlours under 'Milavat se mukti abhiyan'.

He said that it would enable customers to get the milk tested by paying prescribed fee and be assured of the quality.

He said that ensuring high quality of products manufactured by the milk union and the milk being sold was a must. He gave these instructions while reviewing activities of Dairy Federation on Friday.

He said that new agencies would be launched to ensure that Sanchi products and milk reach the common man in the state. He also instructed milk unions to cut expenses and increase production of Sanchi milk, butter and ice cream.

He said that due to government’s efforts, milk production as well as number of milk cooperative societies was increasing in the state. He instructed village-level cooperative societies for effective implementation of various schemes of Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department – Vaccination, Tagging, Enough Registration, Animal Insurance, Green Fodder Seeds, Veterinary Medicine etc.

Bhopal crime branch had busted gang involved in adulterating Sanchi milk in December 2019. The officers of Crime Branch had seized adulterated Sanchi milk tanker coming from Multai to Bhopal. It was claimed that criminals extracted 36 cans of milk from a tanker of Sanchi milk, whereas, they used to mix chemical to prepare milk.

After taking out the GPS from the tanker, the accused used to keep it at a puncture shop. After which the tanker was taken to a deserted area, where milk was adulterated.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Project to be considered complete only when there is 24x7 water supply

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 10:46 PM IST