Bhopal: Project to be considered complete only when there is 24x7 water supply

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The water supply projects would be considered complete only when water supply would start in the city for 24 hours a week. Managing Director of Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Company, Nikunj Kumar Shrivastava clarified this during a review meeting on Friday.

MD Shrivastava was reviewing the projects that are to be completed in the months of March and June this year. He instructed the officials that water supply projects would be considered complete only when water is supplied in the city for 24X7.

The target is to complete 32 projects being executed by the company in March and 31 projects in June. These projects include water supply, sewerage and mini smart city works, said Shrivastava. It should be ensured that every house has a metered tap connection. All water supply projects should be technically capable of supplying water.

Shrivastava expressed displeasure for the delay in water supply projects in Kasrawad, Ganjbasoda and Maihar mini smart city projects and sewerage projects in Chitrakoot and Amarkantak. He directed the concerned contractors to complete the work fast. This is the last chance otherwise action would be taken as per the provisions of the contract, warned the MD.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 04:51 PM IST