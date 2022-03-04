Bhopal: Over Rs 1279 crore allocated to MP for tap water supply

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Central Government has allocated Rs 1279.20 crore to Madhya Pradesh for tap water supply under Jal Jeevan Mission, according to state government officials.

With the amount allocated by the Central Government, 47.14 lakh (39%) rural families of Madhya Pradesh will be benefitted.

Under the Mission, water from tap, till now, has been provided to every household of more than 4,000 villages and 46 lakh families. Special attention is also being paid to the purity of water.

Chief Minister Chouhan said that a provision of Rs. 45,000 crores has been made to ensure easy availability of drinking water in every village through the mission, in which central share is 50 percent and 50 percent amount is being spent by the state government.

So far, the work of operation and maintenance of more than 4000 villages in which the project has been implemented is being done by the Village Level Water and Sanitation Committee. CM also asked the rural families to take advantage of the mission and focus on water conservation.

CM said that the Central and State Governments are working to change the face of the village. For easy availability of drinking water in the village, Prime Minister Modi has given the gift of Jal Jeevan Mission, which is proving to be a boon especially for rural women. Work is being done on a war-footing by making single and group drinking water schemes in all rural areas of the state through the mission.

CM said that Prime Minister Modi aims to ensure "Har Ghar Jal" in the country. The Jal Jeevan Mission of Prime Minister Modi has now taken the form of a revolutionary mass movement.

