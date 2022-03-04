Indore Sports Update: Emerald's Chinmay and Om in MP throw ball team; Jain Diwakar College girls team wins softball title

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 31st junior National throw ball competition will be played in Udupi( Karnataka) from March 4 to 6. Emerald Heights International School players-- Chinmay Agarwal and Om Parmar will represent Madhya Pradesh team in the tournament.School's Director Muktesh Singh, Principal Siddharth Singh and sports officer Akram Khan congratulated players and coach Deepak Verma for their achievements.

Jain Diwakar College girls team wins softball title

In the inter-college girls softball competition, organized at GDC College, girls of Jain Diwakar College performed excellently and won the title by defeating Old GDC in the final. Sports Officer Ekta Tiwari said that Chairman of the College Dr Narendra Kumar Dhakad and Principal Dr Apoorva Trivedi honored the winning team.

Final of Chauhan Memorial cricket tourney today

The final match of the Hira Singh Chauhan Memorial 'A' grade one day cricket tournament will be played between RBCF and Jai Girnari Club at ITI Ground on Friday. The prize distribution ceremony will be held in the presence of Cabinet Minister Tulsiram Silawat and MLA Ramesh Mendola at 4.30 pm, said Raju Singh Chouhan.

