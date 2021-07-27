Bhopal: Salary increment fails to pacify government employees, mass protest on July 29

Bhopal: The government orders released on Monday to give increments in salaries to state government employees have failed to pacify them. As a result, they have decided to continue protest and will boycott work on July 29.
State Sanyukta Morcha convener Jitendra Singh said the protest will continue till their three key demands are met.
“The government has released orders to give increment only - that too with a formula that will cause loss to employees,” said Jitendra Singh. The other two key demands are release of increased (5%) dearness allowance and promotions in the departments, he added.
All employees and officials in the state will go on a mass leave on July 29 as a mark of protest. If the demands remain unfulfilled, then employees will go on an indefinite strike. Class three employees’ union also joined Sanyukta Morcha on Tuesday and they will also remain on one-day strike on July 29.
Sanyukta Morcha is a federation of government employees’ organisations that claims to cover almost all state government workers under its fold.
Revenue officials join protest
Revenue officials including tehsildars and naib tehsildars have joined the employees’ agitation and decided to go on mass leave on July 29. Their main demand includes promotions.
Madhya Pradesh Rajasva Adhikar Sangh president Jitendra Tiwari said the memorandum has been submitted to revenue minister. “A naib tehsildar who joined 14 years back on this post is still serving on the same post without any promotion,” said Tiwari.
This is the situation when 250 posts of deputy collectors and 350 posts of tehsildars are vacant, he added. The Rajasva Adhikari Sangh has also demanded grade-pay for tehsildars and naib tehsildars.
As reported, over 70,000 employees of panchayat and rural development department are already on strike and pressing for demands including 90% of the basic salary. They include panchayat secretaries, employment assistant in projects like Livelihood Mission, MNREGA, housing mission, Swachh Bharat mission, watershed mission etc. They have locked offices from July 19 and are boycotting work since then.
Professors start protest from Aug 2
State Government Collegiate Education Professors’ Association has also joined employees protesting for their demands. Association president Kailash Tyagi said that professors from across the state will start agitation in two phases.
In the first phase from August 2-14, all professors will wear black mask and black ribbons. Moreover, they will write postcards to CM, MPs and MLAs to fulfill demands.
The professors’ association is demanding for release of arrears of the seventh pay scale, increased DA and house rent. The second phase of protest will be from August 16-25 in which professors will hold symbolic protest.
