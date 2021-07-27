Bhopal: Salary increment fails to pacify government employees, mass protest on July 29

Bhopal: The government orders released on Monday to give increments in salaries to state government employees have failed to pacify them. As a result, they have decided to continue protest and will boycott work on July 29.

State Sanyukta Morcha convener Jitendra Singh said the protest will continue till their three key demands are met.

“The government has released orders to give increment only - that too with a formula that will cause loss to employees,” said Jitendra Singh. The other two key demands are release of increased (5%) dearness allowance and promotions in the departments, he added.

All employees and officials in the state will go on a mass leave on July 29 as a mark of protest. If the demands remain unfulfilled, then employees will go on an indefinite strike. Class three employees’ union also joined Sanyukta Morcha on Tuesday and they will also remain on one-day strike on July 29.

Sanyukta Morcha is a federation of government employees’ organisations that claims to cover almost all state government workers under its fold.