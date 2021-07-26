'Will teach Congress a lesson': Tribals protests against Chhattisgarh govt over its failure to keep promises

Thousands of tribals assembled from various parts of Chhattisgarh under the banner of Sarva Adiwasi Samaj (SAS) and Anusuchit Janjati Saskiya Sevak Sangh like organizations carried out rally in capital city Raipur on Monday in support of their demands. They threaten the ruling government of serious political consequences if it continues to ignore their demands and rights.

The leaders of the SAS who planned and attempted to gherao the Chhattisgarh assembly were stopped several kilometers away from the Chhattisgarh Assembly. To stop these protestors, the administration had deployed a huge number of police forces.

Despite heavy deployment of security personnel, the demonstrators jammed the roads of the capital city for several minutes and finally threatened serious political consequences if the rights of scheduled tribes were ignored.

Ex-MP and leader of SAS Sohan Potai said, if the tribal people did not get fair treatment in government jobs and other welfare schemes then the tribal community would dislodge Congress party from power in 2023 as it did with BJP.

"We will teach Congress leaders a lesson", Potai said.

Other leaders alleged, the tribal aspirants were not provided adequate opportunity in jobs, promotions and others. Therefore, anger and dissatisfaction against the government is continuously growing. They demanded immediate intervention to stop the prevailing discrimination.

Tribal leaders threatened they will carry out economic seize of the state, will not allow any business to function, Potai said.